Guan Eng urged to clean himself of corruption before supporting Bersih

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng was today gifted with a broom and a “sapu lidi” (broom made of dried palm leaf ribs) by Pertubuhan Kebajikan Insan Mulia (PKIM) for supporting the Bersih 5.0 rally next month.

PKIM president Aminah Abdullah also delivered a two-page memorandum to Information Officer Zahar Zaniul at the ground floor of Komtar this morning.

She said Lim needed to clean himself of graft and abuse of power accusations first before he could support the rally for electoral reform.

”Lim Guan Eng must ‘bersih’ (clean) himself of his corruption charges before he gives his support to Bersih.

“I strongly urge the rally to be canceled,” she said after handing over the items to Zahar. She was accompanied by a group of about 10 supporters.

The former Penang PKR Wanita chief criticised the movement and said those who do not trust the Election Commission should also contest in the elections.

“Such rallies only cause unrest and disrupt the harmony in Malaysia,” she added.

On Monday, the electoral reform group launched their gallery at the Penang Island City Hall as one of their nationwide lead-up activities to the Nov 19 gathering in Kuala Lumpur.