Agong attends Conference of Rulers 242nd meeting at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah today attended the 242nd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers, held for the second day at Istana Negara here.

The meeting, chaired by the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, was also attended by all the royal Malay rulers, accompanied by their respective menteri besar, except for the Sultan of Pahang who did not send a representative.

The Yang di-Pertua Negri of Malacca, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak who were present, were accompanied by their respective chief ministers.

Also present was Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The Special Meeting of the Conference of Rulers will be held tomorrow to elect the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong to succeed the current King, Tuanku Abdul Halim, whose five-year term since Dec 13, 2011, will end this Dec 12.

Based on the rotation system in appointing the Malaysian King, the next in line is the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V.

Voting by the nine royal rulers today will be by secret ballots and if the candidate receives at least five votes, the chosen ruler will officially be the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The same voting is repeated for the post of Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who will act on the King's behalf during His Majesty's absence in the country or due to illness. — Bernama