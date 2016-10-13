Johor hospital staffs urged to use staircases instead of lifts

JOHOR BARU: Hospitals in the state have been told to get their staff to use the staircases instead of lifts which will help them to improve their fitness.

Johor Health and Environment committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat (pix) said climbing the stairs helps improve cardiovascular fitness and can overcome risk factors related to obesity.

According to the 2015 National Morbidity and Health survey, Johor is the fifth state in Malaysia with the highest number of obese people, namely 49.1% of the population.

Putrajaya topped the list with 62.8% followed by Malacca (53.7%), Perlis (52.5%) and Negri Sembilan (51.2%).

There are 5.6 million Malaysians who are overweight of whom 3.3 million are in the obesity category.

Ayub, who launched the FIT programme at Hospital Sultanah Aminah here today, said with one in three Malaysians being overweight, it has become a serious challenge with a high number of them suffering from diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases.

He said 10 minutes of climbing the stairs can burn some 90 calories.

Studies have shown that climbing just eight flights of stairs a day lowers an average of early mortality risk by 33% and seven minutes climbing a day can halve the risk of heart attack over 10 years.

On another issue, Ayub urged those residing along the coastal areas of the state to be wary of the king tide which is scheduled to hit starting Oct 16.

He said the district offices have been told to activate their disaster committees for any untoward eventualities, especially at the 13 high risk areas which includes Johor Baru, Muar, and Batu Pahat.

Also present was Johor health director Dr. Rooshaimi Merican A. Rahim Merican.