Man who stabbed mother charged with murder

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man who was reported to have stabbed his mother was charged in the Ampang magistrate's court today with the woman's murder.

Rahmat Shahir Rashdan Shakir, 23, was charged with murdering Halimaton Katan, 49, at a house at Block B, Menara Jade, Bukit Indah here between 3am and 4am last Oct 4.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

However, no plea was recorded from Rahmat Shahir after the charge was read before magistrate Mohamad Izwan Mohamed Noh. The court set Dec 7 for mention.

DPP Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin prosecuted, while Rahmat Shahir was unrepresented. — Bernama