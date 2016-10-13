MD charged with 4 counts of of making false claims

Posted on 13 October 2016 - 03:02pm Last updated on 13 October 2016 - 04:37pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A managing director claimed trial to four charges of making false claims, amounting to RM78,000, at the Sessions Court today.

Teoh Phaik Ean, 41, from Smart Solutions Training Sdn Bhd pleaded not guilty to the charges under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

He had allegedly committed the offences at Wisma Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad, Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, between Dec 31, 2014, and Jan 1, 2015.

He was charged for submitting documents to make four sets of claims to the Human Resources Development Fund to organise courses and training for Syarikat Elentech Malaysia Sdn Bhd amounting to RM23,400, RM7,800, RM23,400 and RM23,400 respectively.

The offence carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher, on conviction.

Judge Madihah Harullah allowed bail at RM30,000 with one surety and ordered his passport to be surrendered to the court, and fixed Nov 15 for mention.