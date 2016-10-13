Official objection to EC's re-delineation proposal submitted by Selangor PKR and DAP

SHAH ALAM: Selangor PKR and DAP have submitted their official objections to the Election Commission (EC)'s re-delineation proposal which they alleged favours the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Both parties were represented by their state assemblymen and parliamentarians who are affected by the proposal.

The objections were received by Selangor state EC deputy director Kamarul Azman Ahmad Sabri at the EC office at Kompleks PKNS here today.

Selangor PKR deputy chairman Zuraida Kamaruddin said the party was not against the re-delineation but the proposal made was not in accordance with the Federal Constitution and democratic principles.

The Ampang MP also claimed that the redelineation was made to ensure (BN) and Umno's victory in the next election.

"It is as if the EC is trying to tear down the harmony and unity in the state as well as the stability of the Selangor government under Pakatan," she told reporters.

"Despite whatever they are doing, we are confident that we can still defend the state (in the next election)," she said.

The combined objections posted by Selangor PKR and DAP today numbered to more than 50, involving both state and parliamentary constituencies.

Seri Andalas assemblyman Xavier Jayakumar said the racially divided constituencies in the proposal is an attempt to turn Malaysia into South Africa's former apartheid regime.

"It is worrying as the redelineation seems to divide the Malay and non-Malay. This is a very dangerous situation to have in Malaysia.

"Are we dividing the people more or do we want to bring them together to build a stronger nation?" he added.

Meanwhile, DAP parliamentarian Ong Kian Ming questioned the EC for not proposing any additional Parliament and state seats in Selangor.

He said the number of eligible voters in Selangor has increased from 1.4 million to 2.1 million since the last redelineation in 2003, the largest increase of voters nationwide.

"Thus, the number of seats needs to be increased. This is the reason why we are against the redelineation," he said.