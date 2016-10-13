Nine passengers sustain minor injuries in accident

BINTANGOR: Nine out of the 40 passengers in an express bus sustained minor injuries when it crashed into a garbage truck at Km9.6, Jalan Kelupu near here last night.

Meradong District police chief DSP Mohamad Hafipi Mohd Salim said, the seven men and two women injured were sent to the Sarikei Hospital for further treatment.

He said the 47-year-old bus driver and the garbage truck driver, 46, were not hurt in the accident.

Initial report revealed the incident occured when the garbage truck stopped to wait for three workers to unload rubbish into the truck on the opposite direction heading towards Sibu.

The accident was believed to have occurred after the express bus driver failed to avoid the garbage truck. — Bernama