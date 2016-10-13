Kota Baru TNB manager charged with corruption, money laundering of RM125,200

KOTA BARU: Kota Bharu Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) manager Arman Che Othman was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 13 counts of corruption and money laundering, involving RM125,200.

Arman, 47, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges after they were read out before judge Nazri Ismail.

Eleven of the charges were made under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, while the remaining two charges were made under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On the 11 charges under the MACC Act, Arman was charged, as an agent for TNB, i.e.:TNB Tanah Merah TNB director, with accepting gratification, totalling RM61,000, from a contractor to approve the progress report for projects.

All the offences were committed at the Public Bank branch in Kota Bharu and Tanah Merah between September 2013 and July 2014.

The charge provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On the two other charges, the first count was for allegedly using RM9,000 from an account belonging to KS Maju Solution, which was proceeds obtained from unlawful activities, at the Wakaf Siku Public Bank branch between Sept 18 and Dec 21, 2013.

On the second count, Arman was charged with engaging in money laundering , involving RM55,200 from an account belonging to KS Maju Solution, at the same place between Jan 1 and Oct 18, 2014.

He faces an imprisonment for up to 15 years, or fine not less than five times the aggregate sum or value of proceeds from the illegal activities, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Nazri allowed Arman bail of RM40,000 in one surety for all charges and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Nov 15 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Mohd Asnawi Abu Hanifah, while the accused was represented by lawyer Datuk Shukri Mohamed. — Bernama