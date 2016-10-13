Penang PH component parties to file objections over EC redelineation

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will not be lodging its protest with the Election Commission over the recent redelineation exercise.

Instead, it has decided that component parties within Pakatan Harapan will lodging their respective protests with the EC.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Rashid Hasnon told theSun the state decided to leave the protests to the parties.

“The government comprised components of PH, it is better the individual parties look into their respective areas,” he said when contacted by phone and noted the deadline to lodge protest was Oct 14.

The Penang PKR vice-chairman said one of the concerns his party had was the balance of ethnicities in some constituencies.

He added some seats may be over represented by a particular ethnicity which could lead to increased polarisation.

Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin, who sits on the three-member state-created task force to review the redelineation, said there were disparities between the numbers of voters in constituencies.

He cited the Paya Terubong state seat which had more voters compared to neighbouring Air Putih despite both being under the Bukit Bendera parliamentary constituency.

He said this was not equivalent to “one man, one vote, one value.”

Penang Institute, the state government funded think tank, meanwhile in a report identified five constituencies as being under represented, namely Paya Terubong (41,707 voters), Machang Bubok (32,189), Seberang Jaya (31,253), Batu Maung (31,050) and Batu Uban (29,541).

The report also identified Air Putih (12,752) and Teluk Bahang (13,295) as being over represented and recommended Air Putih absorbed voters from nearby Paya Terubong while Teluk Bahang absorbed voters from nearby Tanjung Bungah.