Access to orang asli villages in Gua Musang blocked

PETALING JAYA: The Kelantan State Forestry Department has blocked all passages to the orang asli villages in Gua Musang and denied access to all supplies and aid to them, at an area where the orang asli and loggers have had disputes over deforestation.

Lawyer and activist Siti Zabedah Kasim (pix) said on Wednesday she had been barred from entering the forest reserve in Gua Musang where her orang asli clients reside.

Two weeks ago the Orang Asli confronted loggers to stop them from clearing what they claim to be their ancestral land and set up a blockade to prevent the loggers from entering.

The state forestry department had set up a separate blockade leading to the Orang Asli’s blockade at the disputed area.

Siti who posted a video and updates on her Facebook page earlier today, said that when she attempted to enter, she found her way blocked by vehicles and officers from the State Forestry Department.

“I am now back to Kg Parik. I was stopped by the Forestry Department and the Land Office from entering. They started today (Oct 12) at 10am.

“They apparently blocked all access roads into the disputed area including to the blockade by the Orang Asli,” said Siti in her post.

She said that only the orang asli villagers were allowed to enter or use the passage.

“The Orang Asli have been denied access to their legal counsel. Their food supply has also been stopped,” she added.

Questioning the authorities for its action, Siti said she and a few villagers have lodged police reports for denying access to her clients and stopping supplies from reaching them.