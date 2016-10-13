DOSH: Only eight audited companies obtain Grade A rating

KUALA PERLIS: Only eight workplace obtained grade A rating from 271 companies audited in terms of occupational safety and health compliance in Perlis last year.

Perlis Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director Rukairulaizam Ab Rahman said two companies, however, showed a significant rise in compliance, from grade D to B.

Up to September this year, a 64% compliance was achieved but efforts to create awareness among employers continued to be implemented to attain the targeted 80% compliance, he said.

Rukairulaizam was speaking to reporters after presenting the Occupational Safety and Health Excellent awards to 10 recipients in Putra Brasmana Hotel here today.

He said among the criteria that needed to be adhered to by the employers are safety and health system management, conductive environment or workplace and good premises and buildings.

"We also take into account the safety of the machinery, chemical items management, health provision, employees' welfare and operational impact on public health," he added. — Bernama