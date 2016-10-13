Large cracks appear along Jalan Lembah Permai

GEORGE TOWN: Large cracks appeared on the surface of Jalan Lembah Permai near Mount Erskine.

State Public Works Department spokesperson told theSun that they believe the crack was caused by an underground sinking along the edge of the hill.

Currently, State Exco for Public Works, Utilities and Transport Lim Hock Seng together with Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridaltrash Wahid are at the scene.

The state public works department (JKR) director Ir Salleh Awang is also at the scene inspecting the road.

It was learnt that the road will be closed for safety reason and to prevent larger crack on the road.

MORE TO FOLLOW