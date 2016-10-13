Kamalanathan: Delay in allowance payment to students will not recur

KOTA BARU: The Education Ministry has assured that the delay in the disbursement of allowances (EWSP) to 21,000 matriculation students in the country since last August will not recur.

Its deputy minister, Datuk P. Kamalanathan (pix), said the ministry will do everything in its power to ensure the incident does not happen again.

"The ministry apologises for the delay in paying out the allowances for August, September and October, and we promise that it will not be repeated in the future.

"The allowances will be settled and paid into the students' accounts as soon as possible," he told reporters after flagging off the Dutch Lady Run at Sekolah Kebangsaan Dato' Hashim, Pengkalan Chepa here today.

About 1,000 students took part in the 3km run around Pengkalan Chepa in an effort to promote a healthy lifestyle in the community.

Today, the Education Ministry was reported as saying in a statement that it was committed to ensuring the allowances would be paid to the students in 15 matriculation colleges throughout the country at the latest by Oct 18. – Bernama