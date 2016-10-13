Conference of Rulers to elect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: The Conference of Rulers is expected to vote for the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, tomorrow.

The appointment comes as the current Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, the Sultan of Kedah will be ending his five-year term as King on Dec 12.

Tuanku Abdul Halim, 88, created history as the only ruler who has been elected King twice during his lifetime.

While the nine state rulers who make up the Conference of Rulers setting a rotational system to determine the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the selection process is determined by various factors.

Under the rotation system, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan is the next in line to be the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

However, the Federal Constitution provides that the ruler is not eligible for election as Yang di-Pertuan Agong should the Ruler be a minor or that he has notified the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal that he does not wish to be elected.

In addition, the Conference of Rulers could also resolve that the Ruler is unsuitable by reason of indisposition of mind or body, or for any other cause, to exercise the functions of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong via a secret vote.

This requires at least the vote of five members of the Conference for the resolution to go through.

Similarly, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is chosen after the nine state rulers vote through secret ballots. If the Ruler concerned receives at least five votes, he will officially be the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong, should he chose to accept the offer.

If otherwise, the secret ballot process is repeated until the nominee accepts the offer.

This procedure is also repeated for the post of Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who will act on behalf of the King during His Majesty's absence or illness.

On Wednesday, the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar chaired the 242nd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting was attended by all the Malay Rulers accompanied by their respective mentris besar, while the Yang di-Pertua Negris of Malacca, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak were accompanied by their respective chief ministers.