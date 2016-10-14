Sports Toto rewards Malaysia Olympics heroes and heroines

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight medal winners at the recently-concluded Rio Olympics were in for more rewards as Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd today presented them cash incentives to recognise their achievements.

Sports Toto communications manager Giam Say Khoon said the company is making a total payout of RM45,000 cash to the eight who won medals in badminton, diving and cycling.

"At the London 2012 Olympics, we recognised Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Pandelela Rinong but this year, we are excited to see that more national athletes have stepped up their game en route to creating history by winning a total of four silvers and one bronze in the Rio Olympics.

"We hope that this small gesture of appreciation will serve as motivation for other national athletes to continue and further excel by winning some gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," Giam said during the OCM-Sports Toto Outstanding Athletes of the Games Awards 2016 presentation ceremony today.

The eight who received the incentives are Lee (RM10,000), the men's double team of Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong (RM5,000 each), mixed doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying (RM5,000 each), the women's 10m platform synchronised diving pair of Pandelela Rinong and Cheong Jun Hoong (RM5,000 each) as well as the sole bronze medal winner Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (RM5,000) for his achievement in the men's cycling keirin.

Giam added that his organisation is honoured to play a part in the development of sports in the country through substantial annual contributions to the National Sports Council.

"Sports Toto would also like to take the opportunity to commend OCM for being helpful in bringing in and facilitating the private sector's participation in the country's sports development.

"For that, Sports Toto will be contributing RM5,000 to OCM for its effort in supporting local sporting talent," he said.

Also present at the event was OCM president Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja'afar