Wan Junaidi: Ministry allocates RM3m to repair banks damaged by high tide phenomenon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry has allocated RM3 million to repair banks damaged by the high tide phenomenon and make preparation for the coming second wave.

Its minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said the allocation would be distributed in stages to the parties concerned for the bank structure repairing works in the affected areas.

"The work involves restoration works on the damaged banks besides preparation works to face the second wave forecasted to occur from Oct 16 to 18.

"Among the states involved are Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Selangor and Penang.

Even though some of the states are not governed by Barisan Nasional, we do not play politics. We are trying to save the people and be fair," he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Survey and Mapping Department (Jupem) underground uility detecting equipment test lab customers service centre here today.

It was reported that several areas in the peninsular were affected by the high tide phenomenon on Sept 19 which damaged the banks along the rivers and coast causing floods.

These areas are also expected to be at high risk from the second wave phenomenon and warning had been issued to residents to evacuate for their own safety.

Wan Junaidi said the high tide phenomenon occured globally and all affected countries including Malaysia strived to address it with better planning.

He said the ministry also requested for an allocation of RM416 million for long term costs due to the high tide phenomenon in the states concerned.

"We wait for the approval. Budget 2017 is already on the way and hopefully it can be done in stages," he added. — Bernama