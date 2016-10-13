Ku Nan: Govt remains committed to providing affordable, yet comfortable, homes for the rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: After achieving its target of completing over 58% of affordable housing units, the Federal Territories Ministry has now pledged to land all 80,000 units it promised by next year.

This is despite the ministry initially targeting all the homes to be completed by 2020.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix) said despite the increasing cost of land in the city centre, the government remained committed to providing affordable, yet comfortable, homes for the rakyat.

"So far, 58% of the units have been completed. By the end of this year, we will achieve close to 70% of that.

"And by next year, we will complete all the units that the government had asked for, 50,000 units in KL, 20,000 in Putrajaya and 10,000 in Labuan," he told a press conference after officiating the Pantai Sentral Park interchange ground breaking ceremony, here, today.

Tengku Adnan has also asked for the developer of the Pantai Sentral Park, IJM Land Berhad, to build only RM245,000-priced units for its planned affordable housing apartment at its mixed-used development project.

At present, of the total 896 affordable housing units planned for development, only 490 are allocated for the RM245,000-priced 850 sq ft models, while the remaining are planned for the 900 sq ft units which will cost around RM300,000.

He said sticking to the cheaper model would ensure more Malaysians, especially fresh graduates, can afford their own homes.

When met by reporters later, IJM Corporation Berhad CEO and managing director Datuk Soam Heng Choon said although they have agreed in principle to Tengku Adnan's request, they would have to relook at their plan again.

"In principle, we are agreeable, but on how to do it, it's more technical, because when we first planned the housing, we did so with two different sizes in mind," he said.

The RM52 million interchange, which is set for completion by quarter one of 2018, meanwhile, will reduce congestion and provide an alternative route to road users by linking the Pantai Sentral Park and Pantai Dalam area to the New Pantai Expressway (NPE).