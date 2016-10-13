Three Malaysian teams vie to win The Amazing Race Asia season 5

Host Allen Wu (C) with Lee Yvonne and Chloe Chen on his left; Brandon Ho and Alphaeus Tan on his right; and brothers Alex and Will Chee at the back. — Sunpix by Zulfadhli Zaki

TARA host Allen Wu with Juliet Wong, assistant vice president and head of brand and communications, Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad and Lawrence Ng, account director, media and sponsorship, Sony Pictures Television Networks, Asia. — Sunpix by Zulfadhli Zaki

OVER 2000 applications were received by AXN Asia for teams wanting to be a part of The Amazing Race Asia (TARA) season 5. Out of the eleven teams eventually chosen, three Malaysian teams made the final cut.

The three are friends (who happen to be beauty queens) Lee Yvonne and Chloe Chen; brothers Alex and Will Chee; and old school mates Brandon Ho and Alphaeus Tan.

As they compete against teams from other countries and each other to win the coveted US$100,000, their biggest challenge to date is not to reveal to friends, family and co-workers how they performed on the race due to a confidentially agreement that they had to sign prior to taking part.

At a media event was Asian-American actor Allan Wu, who hosted the past four seasons of TARA, with season four having taken place in 2010. Wu joined the three Malaysian teams on stage and posed for pictures.

For the Indonesian leg of the race Wu will have a co-host, Indonesian movie star Tara Basro. This will be the first time in TARA history that a co-host has been cast in the series.

Wu said that for this season, viewers will be able to see more of what took place off camera when they log on to www.AXN-Asia.com/TARA.

TARA Season 5 is supported by presenting sponsor Wonderful Indonesia, and partners Garuda Indonesia, Grab and Great Eastern. You can tune in and support our Malaysian teams when TARA season 5 kicks off tonight at 9pm on AXN (Astro Channel 701/ 721). For exclusive behind the scenes peak of the race check out www.AXN-Asia.com/TARA or join the conversation on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheAmazingRaceAsia where you can virtually catch up with recently eliminated teams and ask them questions about their experience. On Saturdays at 1.10pm, you can have a chance to Facebook live with teams who were first to arrive at the pit stop.