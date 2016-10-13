Guan Eng urges Umno to take action against Padang Besar MP over casino issue

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) today called on Umno to apologise and take action against Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin who is advisor for the Penang Front Party (PFP) for reportedly wanting to set up a casino in the state.

He said his administration was against a casino in the state and there was no policy to expand betting activities.

He added this was why his government was the first to reject sports betting in 2010 when the matter was proposed.

"Umno is urged to apologise to the people of Penang over the action of their parliamentarian," he said in a statement today.

The issue of a casino in Penang was raised after the PFP reportedly wanted to build one if the party won the state in the next General Elections as they plan to contest 25 seats.

Penang Umno chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman has since objected to the suggestion.

He had also questioned why PFP would want to contest in seats contested by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates if the party was indeed BN friendly as claimed.