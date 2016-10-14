NCSM launches book on Advanced Breast Cancer

KUALA LUMPUR: Those newly diagnosed with Advanced Breast Cancer (ABC), can now pick up a 30-page guidebook to educate themselves on the disease.

The National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) launched the book - Advanced Breast Cancer Guidebook: A Guide to Living with Advanced Breast Cancer - today which was produced in collaboration with Novartis.

NCSM vice president Clare Ratnasingham said breast cancer is the most common cancer among Malaysian women of all ethnic groups and their main focus has always been on early detection and survivor-ship.

She added the guidebook is part of NCSM's ongoing ABC awareness campaign and addressed issues that are normally sought by those diagnosed with the disease.

"The guidebook provides a list of frequently asked questions with answers, treatments, personal care and nutrition recommendations as well as a list of helpful post treatment exercises," she added.

She said being diagnosed with ABC can also affect family life and relationships and the guidebook also touches on the importance of a support network and communicating with family members.

"Equipping yourself with as much information as possible on ABC would be the most practical thing to do. With this knowledge, patients can better manage the disease and cope with the challenges. There are approaches that can make a difference and quite significantly improve quality of life." said Clare.

She added more workshops are being planned and next year, NCSM will launch an ABC website.