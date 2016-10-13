Youth and Sports Ministry hooks up with DHI to provide opportunities for IKBN grads

Posted on 13 October 2016 - 06:32pm Last updated on 13 October 2016 - 06:52pm

PUTRAJAYA: Vocational students pursuing hospitality courses can now look forward to some on-job training and job prospects with Dorsett Hospitality International(DHI).

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said Dorsett Hospitality International (M) Sdn Bhd is the seventh company to have an agreement with the Ministry.

He said the agreement will help National Vocational Training Institutes (IKBN) produce quality graduates who can meet industrial demands and standards.

Khairy added the tourism and hospitality industry is one of the fastest growing economic sector and thus its important to have skilled workers to meet expanding demands.

The MoU signing today, he said, guarantees 10 internship spots for three months on-job training for hotelier and hospitality students while electrical students will have six months training.

Upon entering an internship programme with DHI, the students will receive a monthly allowance of RM200 while electrical students RM400.

Khairy said those selected will also be offered jobs with a starting pay of at least RM1,500.

Meanwhile, at least five hospitality and electrical instructors at IKBNs will receive training and industry exposure opportunities via industrial attachment.

Khairy said DHI will visit selected IKBNs at least three times a year to organise career seminars for students, forums, and dialogue sessions on relevant fields for instructors to improve teaching methods at the institutes.

He said the MoU will address the service industry's growing dependence on foreign labour, which is now at 37% to his knowledge.

Other than DHI, the Ministry had signed agreements with MRCB Berhad, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, DRB-HICOM Berhad, KL Airport Services Sdn Bhd, CTRM Sdn Bhd, and Robecoat (M) Sdn Bhd.