Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit continued to close lower today on bearish sentiment following revised data released by Bank Negara Malaysia showing large bond outflows in September.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.2110/2170 against the greenback from 4.1900/2000 on Wednesday.

A dealer said the central bank revised the September bond outflows figure to RM8.4 billion from the initial RM1.4 billion.

"With the revision, September had the largest monthly bond outflows since August last year," he said.

The local note was traded lower against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0400/0461 from yesterday's 3.0318/0395 and weakened against the Japanese yen to 4.0522/0599 from 4.0448/0552.

The ringgit eased against the British pound to 5.1332/1409 from 5.1294/1437 on Wednesday and declined against the euro to 4.6409/6480 from 4.6165/6288. — Bernama