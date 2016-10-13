Briton freed by Kenya police after terror arrest

NAIROBI: A British national and two women of Somali origin arrested in Kenya on suspicion of recruiting for the Shabaab militant group have been released, police said Thursday.

"There is no evidence so far gathered by the investigating team," said a senior police officer speaking on condition of anonymity. "That is why they were all freed."

The officer said "investigations are still going on."

The Briton works on counter-extremism for a public relations company and has researched the Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda aligned Islamist group that has carried out many attacks in Somalia and Kenya.

The incident prompted embarrassment for Kenyan police, who raided the British man's house on Tuesday in an operation involving the country's top detective and a large team of officers. — AFP