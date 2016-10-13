Bystanders gawk after large cracks appeared on the surface of the road at Jalan Lembah Permai, near Mount Erskine, George Town, Penang on Oct 13, 2016. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

Motorists horrified by large cracks along Jalan Lembah Pantai. — Bernama

GEORGE TOWN: Motorists were shocked when large cracks suddenly appeared along Jalan Lembah Pantai here, forcing the authorities to close the road with immediate effect.

State Public Works Department (JKR) director Ir Salleh Awang said the road which connects Mount Erskine to Tanjung Bungah which be temporarily closed safety reason and to prevent any further damage.

He said the cracks were detected since May this year and a local contractor had been appointed to fix the slope along the edge of the hilly area.

But the incessant rain these few days has caused one part of the road to crack and collapse.

"The access to the road will be closed until the repair work is concluded", he told newsmen at the scene.

Also at the scene was state Exco for Public Works, Utilities and Transport Lim Hock Seng.

According to Lim, residents who live near the slope will also be relocated and the state welfare department has been roped in to help those affected.

"We will arrange for the families to be temporarily relocated until everything is safe", he said.

theSun was told that there was a house exactly on the edge of the hill where a crack was found.

He also advised motorists who often used the road to take alternative routes in Jalan Tanjung Tokong and Fettes Park until the road was repaired.

Motorists lodged a report regarding the cracks about 12.30pm today.