Police bust syndicate dealing in motorcycle theft and ketum drinks

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police killed two birds with one stone following the arrests of five men who are believed to be involved in a syndicate stealing motorcycles and selling ketum drinks.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hami said the suspects, including a Thai national, were detained in two raids in the 1pm operation on Thursday.

In the first raid, he said police detained four men, including the foreigner, aged between 21 to 40 at a house in Lorong Cendana, Taman Cendana here.

He said police seized three motorcycles which were reported stolen and 30 packets of green liquid which are believed to be ketum drinks.

He said police raided another house in the same residential area during the same operation where a 35-year-old man was detained.

"The team seized a car which we believed was stolen," he said when contacted by the media.

Police are still ascertaining the value of the seized items while all the suspects have been remanded to assist investigations for vehicle theft under the Penal Code.