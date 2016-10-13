Azmin: B40 group will be given special attention in the 2017 Selangor Budget

SHAH ALAM: The B40 group will be given special attention by the state government in the 2017 Selangor Budget.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said the state government was preparing the budget, taking into account the economic challenges the country is expected to face next year.

"We are looking into several new approaches to ensure the household income of the B40 group receives special attention," he said.

"We understand that the implementation of GST (goods and services tax) has affected those in the medium and low income group," he told reporters after opening the Selangor Innovation appreciation ceremony here today.

Azmin added that the state budget would give priority to development expenditure, rather than operations.

"Whether on education, transportation or health, we will see how best to use our current reserves," he said.

Meanwhile, Azmin said PKR would be holding a meeting on Oct 17 to discuss PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's syariah bill.

Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, was responding to a question on the party's stand on the bill as it is expected to be tabled in the upcoming Parliament sitting.

On former Umno senator Datuk Mohamad Ezam Mohd Nor's decision to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Azmin said PKR would support any party that aims to bring about reforms in the country.

"Our aim is to ensure Umno and Barisan Nasional's defeat in the next general election," he said.