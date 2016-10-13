Thai king dies after long illness (Updated)

BANGKOK: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died at the age of 88 after a long illness, the palace announced Thursday, ending a remarkable seven-decade reign and leaving a divided people bereft of a towering and rare figure of unity, an AFP report said.

"Although the team of doctors treated him to the best of their ability, his condition deteriorated," the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement.

"At 15:52 (4.52pm Malaysia) he died at Siriraj Hospital peacefully."

Shortly before 7pm local time, all Thai television stations switched to a special announcement that began with black and white photographs of the king.

A man, dressed in a black suit and shirt, read out the same statement that was published minutes earlier.

The king's death plunges Thailand into a deeply uncertain future.

Most Thais have known no other monarch and Bhumibol has been a unifying figure in an otherwise deeply polarised nation.

His 64-year-old son, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, is his named successor.

Bhumibol's death is a major test for the country's generals, who seized power in 2014 vowing to restore stability after a decade of political chaos, a turbulent period exacerbated by the king's declining health as jostling elites competed for power.

The military has deep links with the palace and many inside the kingdom saw the putsch as a move to ensure generals could stamp down on any instability during succession.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak conveyed his condolences to the Thai people over the passing of King Bhumibol.

Najib posted on his Facebook account that he wished to express his heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the Thai government, and the people of Thailand.

"King Bhumibol was a towering presence whose contribution to Thailand, and the rest of the region, is beyond words. We join the Thai people in mourning his loss," he said in the post.