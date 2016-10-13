SPAD launches investigation into Rapid KL bus fire

KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) has launched an investigation into an incident where a bus caught fire in Wangsa Maju, here, earlier today.

SPAD said in a statement that although the bus driver's quick action ensured nobody was harmed, the commission views the incident seriously as it involves the safety of passengers and road users.

"SPAD will conduct an investigation along with the Malaysia Road Safety Research Institute (Miros) to determine the cause of the incident and also conduct an audit on RapidKL's conformance to the Industrial Code of Practice (Icop)," the statement read.

SPAD said Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, the parent company of RapidKL, had also been instructed to submit a detailed report on the incident to the commission.

In the incident, a RapidKL bus on the LRT Sri Rampai-Seksyen 10 Wangsa Maju route caught fire near Aeon Big Wangsa Maju at about 4pm earlier today.

According to initial reports, the bus suddenly stopped and the driver instructed all passengers to get out of the vehicle when he smelled smoke.