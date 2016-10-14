Grandfather, uncle held over rape, molest of 13-year-old

MALACCA: Two suspects, the grandfather and uncle of a Form One student, from a secondary school in Batu Berendam here, were detained to assist investigations into rape and molest allegations of the girl.

Malacca police chief Datuk Ramli Din said the two men, aged 64 and 32, were detained after the girl's mother lodged a police report at the Batu Berendam Police Station here on Oct 9 and 10.

He said the grandfather and uncle of the 13-year-old victim were respectively detained at 7.30pm and 11.30pm at the home of the 64-year-old suspect in Taman Melaka Baru, Batu Berendam, here, on Oct 11.

"She had been living with her grandparents since childhood because her parents worked in Singapore and the only child was reportedly molested by her grandfather several times since August and the victim was also shown porn videos.

"The victim was also raped repeatedly since May by her uncle who lived in the same house. The victim had complained to her grandmother before complaining to her mother," he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, State Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology, Green Technology and Innovation Committee chairman, Datuk Md Yunos Husin, said the student was now under the custody of the Social Welfare Department while investigations are being conducted. — Bernama