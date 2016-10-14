Cop dives into muddy river to pursue drug suspect

Posted on 13 October 2016 - 11:50pm Last updated on 13 October 2016 - 11:56pm

TAWAU: A police corporal risked life and limb to dive into a muddy river from a bridge to arrest a fleeing suspected drug dealer in Tanjung Batu Laut near here today.

In the noon incident at Log Pond, the policeman, from the Tawau Narcotics Division overpowered the 22-year-old suspect following a struggle with the man in the river.

Seized from the suspect was a package containing four small packets of syabu.

Tawau police chief ACP Fadil Marsus declined to identify the brave policeman who threw caution to the wind in pursuit of the suspect.

In a statement here, he said the suspect had injured his right leg when he leapt from the bridge into the river to escape arrest.

Meanwhile in another incident, the police nabbed three people, including a married couple, who attempted to jump from the window of a unit on the fourth floor of a four-storey flat during a drug raid last Tuesday.

Seized from the suspects, in their 20s, were a plastic packet containing syabu weighing 8.4g.

Fadil said the raid was at 11.45am. — Bernama