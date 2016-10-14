Asos presents Princess Diana homage

ONLINE retailer Asos and Wah Nails founder Sharmadean Reid have collaborated to create a 20-piece collection in honour of Princess Diana Spencer's style.

Shirts, sweaters, dresses, shoes, and suits as well as jewellery are included in the Sharmadean Reid x Asos collection, which is to retail from between £8 (RM41) up to £155 (RM795).

Diana Spencer became Princess of Wales upon her marriage to current heir to the British throne, Prince Charles.

Mother to princes William and Harry, she died age 36 after a fatal car accident in a road tunnel in central Paris, August 1997.

The collection went on sale this week. — AFP Relaxnews