Gowu app to go beyond listings

KUALA LUMPUR: Newly launched real estate mobile app Gowu is targeting 1,000 transactions in Malaysia by the end of 2017, translating to RM500 million in revenue.

Launched by Gowu Portal Sdn Bhd, the app promises a hassle-free experience for all parties involved in the process, from start to finish.

Buyers for example, will be able to look at listings, manage viewing appointments and even apply for housing loans through the app. The Gowu team will even assist with the processing of legal paperwork.

Gowu COO Michael Lim said the app, which is now available in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Thailand, may possibly see RM2 billion in revenue across Southeast Asia by the end of next year.

“Gowu is set on the primary market (new launches) for now,” Lim told a press conference at the launch of Gowu here yesterday. It plans to include the secondary market in February or March 2017.

Gowu CEO Kenneth Gan said it is targeting one million users by next year. It had invested RM5 million to develop the app for Malaysia and RM20 million for Southeast Asia. Gowu plans to expand to other Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia and Myanmar by 2017.

Gan said Gowu works to create a real estate community, made up of buyers, investors, agents/agencies and developers on a single platform; thereby making real estate transactions easier and more rewarding for all.

He said users only need to use the app to access all its services at all stages of purchase. Behind the scenes, Gowu manages and liaises with a project team of experts from the real estate, financial and legal industries on its users’ behalf, to facilitate the necessary transactions.

“These full and value-added services elevate Gowu to more than just a property listing website, to become an all-encompassing platform,” said Gan.