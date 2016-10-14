BHIC’s unit gets RM63m aviation contract

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd’s (BHIC) subsidiary BHIC AeroServices Sdn Bhd (BHICAS) has bagged a helicopter maintenance contract for a ceiling value of RM63 million.

In a filing with the stock exchange, BHIC said BHICAS had received a letter of acceptance from the government for the provision of integrated maintenance and logistic support services for three units of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Dauphin AS365N3 helicopters.

The contract is for a period of two years and nine months, effective Oct 1, 2016.

“A formal contract between the government and BHICAS will be signed at a later date,” BHIC said in a stock exchange filing yesterday.

BHICAS is a joint venture between BHIC’s subsidiary BHIC Defence Technologies Sdn Bhd (51%), Prestige Pillar Sdn Bhd (30%) and Airbus Helicopters Malaysia Sdn Bhd (19%).