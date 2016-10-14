M'sians of Thai origin offer condolences over Thai King's demise

KUALA LUMPUR: Senator Datuk Seri Boon Som Inong (pix), who represents Malaysians of Thai-origin, offered condolences to the Thai Government and the people of Thailand over the demise of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

He said the Siamese community in Malaysia also felt a loss as the king was people-oriented, concerned and a symbol of unity.

"During his reign, King Bhumipol had proven his authority as sovereign king who endeavoured to ensure Thailand was always peaceful," he said in a statement here.

Boon Som said the death of King Bhumipol was also felt as a loss in the region because he was respected by all governments and people in the region.

King Bhumibol, who led Thailand for 70 years after ascending the throne in 1946, died at 3.52pm at the Siriraj Hospital, as announced by the Thai Royal Bureau.

He was 89. — Bernama