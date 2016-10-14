DPM reminds Malaysians working abroad to maintain service quality

RIYADH: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded Malaysians working abroad to always live up to the high regard held for them for their standard and quality of service.

Saudi Arabia for instance, said the Deputy Prime Minister, highly acknowledged Malaysia for its manpower expertise in various fields.

He cited Malaysian professionals and nurses working in Saudi Arabia "who are regarded as the best among Asean countries and paid handsomely".

"We have a standard of service that is on par with developed countries such as the United States and Britain," he said while speaking at a dinner with the Malaysian community in Riyadh on Thursday.

His wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia were also at the function with about 250 Malaysians currently living in Riyadh including professionals, nurses and students.

The prime minister said the government prioritised standard and quality when sending its manpower abroad to take up critical fields.

"The special thing is, Malaysians are highly paid here not just in recognition of their skills and professional ability.

"It is the standard, which our professionals and nurses have never compromised ... that is what's great about Malaysians," he said.

He said such excellence as recognised by Saudi Arabia is the fruit of the education system entrenched by the Malaysian government.

Ahmad Zahid is on a five-day working visit to Saudi Arabia beginning Wednesday. — Bernama