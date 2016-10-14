German tourist dies in fall from Mexican pyramid

MEXICO CITY: A 74-year-old German tourist died on Thursday after falling from the massive Pyramid of the Sun near Mexico City.

The National Anthropology and History Institute, which oversees the country's archaeological sites, expressed "deep dismay" as it reported the death of Seiler Eckhard, saying a medical report showed he had a cardiac problem before falling.

The Sun and Moon pyramids tower over the enigmatic pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan, which is among the country's most popular archaeological attractions. — AFP