34 foreign workers injured, 1 seriously, in bus accident

PUTRAJAYA: Thirty-five foreign workers were injured including one seriously, when the bus ferrying them to their workplace skidded and overturn at Persiaran Selatan here today.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said the incident which happened around 7am was believed to have been due to a burst tyre.

He said firefighters arrived at the scene around 7.24am to assist the victims to get out of the bus.

"They were rushed to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment," he said when contacted. — Bernama