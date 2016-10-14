Ipoh Timur MP charged again with organising illegal rally

IPOH: Ipoh Timur member of parliament Thomas Su Keong Siong (pix) was charged again in the Sessions Court here today with organising an illegal rally, three years ago.

He claimed trial to the charge under Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, punishable under Section 9(5) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not more than RM10,000, on conviction.

Su, 50, allegedly failed to submit the 10-day notice as required under the PAA 2012, to the Ipoh District Police chief prior to the rally held on May 9, 2013 at Dewan Wisma Chin Woo here about 7.30pm.

Judge Ikmal Hishan Mohd Tajuddin set bail at RM8,000 with one surety and Nov 18 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Harris Ong Jeffrey Ong appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel Ram Karpal Singh.

On May 27, 2013, Su was charged in the Ipoh Sessions Court with a similar offence.

On May 5, 2014, he applied for the charge against him to be dismissed.

On May 16, 2014, the Ipoh Sessions Court granted him a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

Judge Rushan Lufti Mohd said the court was bound by an earlier Court of Appeal decision that the 10-day notice under the PAA 2012 was not consistent with the constitution. — Bernama