DAP Selangor files objection forms against redelineation exercise

SHAH ALAM: DAP Selangor today filed 50 objection forms containing at least 100 signatures each against the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation exercise.

DAP Selangor chairman Tony Pua (pix) said the exercise in its current form is in violation of Article 13 of the Federal Constitution.

"The provision clearly states that the number of voters in every constituency in all states must be roughly the same except for rural areas where voters are not as easily accessible," Pua told a press conference at the EC's Selangor office today.

He said the EC's redelineation exercise will result in gross malapportionment, where some constituencies are vastly larger or smaller than the national average.

Pua, who is Petaling Jaya Utara MP, said his constituency, which will be renamed as Damansara, will have more than 150,000 voters.

"Compared to the neighbouring constituency of Sungai Buloh, which is also an urban constituency but has only about 78,000 voters, it is clear there is a huge difference," he said.

Even smaller, Pua said, is the sub-urban Sabak Bernam constituency with only 37,000 voters.

He added that the redelineation will include three local authorities, the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS), the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), and the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) in Damansara.

Serdang MP Ong Kian Ming said his constituency, which will be renamed to Bangi, similarly reflects the discrepancy in numbers.

Ong said Bangi will have about 146,000 voters while neighbouring constituency Hulu Langat will only have about 82,000 voters.

He also said the number of signatures and objections gathered is a positive sign that voters are against the redelineation.

Subang Jaya assemblyman Hannah Yeoh said the redelineation will also make her state constituency the largest in Selangor, even larger than some Parliamentary seats.

"Subang Jaya will have a record 66,059 voters while the smallest state seat, Sungai Air Tawar, is four times smaller with only about 15,000 voters.

"Subang Jaya will also be twice as large as the Parliamentary constituency of Sabak Bernam," said Yeoh, who is also Selangor legislative speaker.