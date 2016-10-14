UiTM has changed the fate of the Malays: Najib

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has managed to change the fate of the Malays and bumiputra group since its inception 60 years ago.

In praising the higher learning institution, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) stated that UiTM has greatly played its part in contributing to the change in the social economic landscape of Malaysia.

Najib said as the president of Umno, the topic of UiTM was never absent from being mentioned in his policy speech, due to the institution's role of empowering the group.

"Significantly, UiTM was born because of what? It was due to Umno's struggle.

"We cannot run from the reality that the university is indeed the pillar for the Malays," he said in his speech at the university's 60th anniversary celebration at Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor here.

Najib said UiTM has engineered a more balanced society for both the bumiputra and non-bumiputra group.

He added that the university has always been close to his heart as it was established by his father Tun Abdul Razak, the nation's second Prime Minister.

"My father thought of a step to give birth to intellect among the Malays and bumiputra that could change our country so that it has a balanced development," he said.

"The imbalance at that time was the problem that had caused several incidents," he added.

He said UiTM had also provided a platform of social justice to Malaysians for its ability to provide education to those in rural areas, subsequently improving their standard of life.

"Such a chance was provided by the university to do justice to our society.

"We must have social justice in this country for all, not only in the Klang Valley but throughout the nation," he added.