Malaysia to send highest level representative to Thai King's funeral

SHAH ALAM: Malaysia will be sending "representation at the highest level" to attend the funeral ceremony of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said today.

"We have to send representation at the highest level because of the closeness of our relationship and of course, he is a very highly respected monarch.

"I think it is important for us to show our respect by sending representation at the highest level," he told reporters after attending the 60th anniversary celebration of Universiti Teknologi Mara here.

King Bhumibol passed away in hospital yesterday after a long illness at the age of 88, ending a seven decade reign after ascending the throne in 1946.

His 64-year-old son, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, was named as his successor.

Najib said the date for the funeral ceremony is yet to be known due to the period of mourning Thailand is going through.

He added that he will express Malaysia's condolences directly to the government of Thailand.

We know how much he (King Bhumibol) is loved by the people of Thailand, how revered he is and the important role that he played in the stability of Thailand," he said.