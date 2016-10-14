Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V to be Malaysia's 15th YDP Agong

Posted on 14 October 2016 - 02:34pm Last updated on 14 October 2016 - 08:04pm

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah and the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V at the 243-rd Conference of Rulers, in Istana Negara, on October 14, 2016. — Bernama

Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V was chosen as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the 243th (special) Conference of Rulers held at Istana Negara here today.

In a statement here, Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Datuk Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the appointment would take effect on Dec 13, for a period of five years.

Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah was chosen as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period.

The special conference attended by all the Malay rulers was chaired by Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail. — Bernama