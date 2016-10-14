Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V to be Malaysia's 15th YDP Agong
Posted on 14 October 2016 - 02:34pm
Last updated on 14 October 2016 - 08:04pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V was chosen as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the 243th (special) Conference of Rulers held at Istana Negara here today.
In a statement here, Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Datuk Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the appointment would take effect on Dec 13, for a period of five years.
Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah was chosen as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period.
The special conference attended by all the Malay rulers was chaired by Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail. — Bernama