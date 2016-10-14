King tide to hit Penang today

BAYAN LEPAS: The seasonal king tide is expected to hit the coastal villages of the state today and last for the next six days, said Penang Civil Defence director Lieutenant Colonel Pang Ah Lek.

He said the waves are expected to be between 2.8m and 3m high and will likely last until Oct 19.

"All the areas hit during the high tides last month are expected to be hit again this week. Residents in those areas are advised to be prepared.

"The situation will be aggravated if there is heavy rain and strong winds as the floods will take a longer time to recede.

"However, we are prepared to face any situation of tidal waves along the coast and in Seberang Perai as we have sufficient personnel to evacuate the villagers if the need arises," he told reporters at a press conference at the Southwest District Civil Defence Centre here today.

He called on those staying in coastal areas to store their important documents and electrical items in a higher place to prevent it from being damaged or washed away by the sea water.

"We have identified Teluk Bahang, Teluk Kumbar and Balik Pulau on the island; Pantai Bersih and Teluk Air Tawar in Northern Seberang Perai; Pulau Aman and Sungai Udang in Southern Seberang Perai which will be hit by the strong waves.

"Our team will monitor and will be making rounds to assess the situation, especially at night," he said, adding that they had 18 trucks and 24 boats while a total of 114 relief centres have been put on stand-by to house villagers that need to be relocated if the situation arises.

The Civil Defence district and state headquarters will be on standby for 24 hours. The public can call 04-2289012 and 04-2263876 for assistance.