Staff, 3 students of Seberang Perai Polytechnic exposed to mercury

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A staff and three students of Seberang Perai Polytechnic, were exposed to mercury pollution after a blood pressure testing equipment broke in a lecture room at the polytechnic today.

The male staff in his 30s and three 20-year-old female students were sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital and their conditions were reported to be stable.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department media relations officer Mohd Azman Hussin said they received a report on the incident at about 8.37am.

"The device fell on the floor before breaking causing the mercury to spill," he said here today.

Eight members of the Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) cleaned the mercury spill using sulfur and bleach, he said.

The area was cordoned off until it was safe and the operation ended at 10.04 am. — Bernama