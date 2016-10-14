Tawau Hospital outpatient dept moves to new building from Monday

TAWAU: The outpatient department of the Tawau Hospital will move to a new building at the Tawau Health Clinic Type II from Monday, said Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

Dr Christina said the move was to ease the congestion at the Tawau Hospital. She said the number of outpatients had been increasing, even reaching 600 a day.

"The increase in the number of patients and the space constraints at the current location make it uncomfortable for the public who go there for treatment," she said in a statement here today.

The Outpatient Department at the Health Clinic Type II is equipped with an emergency room as well as 12 rooms compared to four at the Tawau Hospital.

Dr Christina said the Health Clinic Type II which is located at Jalan Datuk Chong Thien Vun, Sin Onn, can take the current load, thus realising the government's hopes to turn the civil service into a culture and to popularise it.

"The Type II Health Clinic will begin operations on Monday (Oct 17) during working hours from 8am until 5pm," she said.

She added that Tawau residents will get quality medical treatment in comfortable conditions with better facilities compared to the situation at the Tawau Hospital.

The health clinic also provides a bigger car park area for public use. — Bernama