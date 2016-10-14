Rafidah: Twin Towers not Mahathir's legacy

PETALING JAYA: The iconic Petronas Twin Towers is not a legacy of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad but should be revered as a symbol of Malaysia's rapid development.

Outspoken former cabinet minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz said it was unbelievable that someone could even bring up the topic of demolishing the country's tallest building for the purpose of erasing Mahathir's legacy.

"Someone said that the government can even bring down the twin towers if it wanted to erase a former leader's legacy! Am I hearing it right?" she said.

"(Petronas Twin Towers) is a legacy of the collective government of the time, which represents how far we have come as a rapidly developing nation.

"Does heritage not mean anything to anyone in authority. Our collective past, our history, what we stood and still stand for?" she said in a Facebook posting.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak was quoted as saying on Thursday that the government could demolish the towers if it wanted to, in response to Mahathir's allegation that the government planned to erase his brainchild Proton.

"If the government wanted to erase his legacy, we could have just demolished KLCC," Salleh was quoted as saying.

Rafidah in her posting also urged for the government to concentrate on putting the country on the right track.

"There is so much to do. Please do not waste energy and time on political shenanigans," she said.

She also reminded Malaysians to be on a serious mode as the country is going through a challenging period.

"The headwinds are right in our face now. We may not have the resilience to face those challenges and come out minimally scathed," she said.