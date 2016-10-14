We will join Bersih even if threatened by red shirts, Pakatan mahasiswa vows

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan students's group has vowed to go ahead with its plan to mobilise numbers for the Bersih 5 rally even if they are threatened by the Datuk Jamal Yunos-led red shirts.

Amanah student representative Muhammad Khuzairi Mazlan said they will act only on instructions by the rally organiser, Bersih 2.0, if the situation gets out of control on Nov 19.

"We will continue (with Bersih). If there are any disturbances on rally day, we will follow instructions given by the organiser.

"Even if the organiser says the rally is over, we will follow. We're not here to fight or cause unrest," he told a press conference at PKR's headquarters yesterday.

Muhammad Khuzairi also urged the public who are planning to join the rally not to give in to provocations by the red shirts, even if the situation gets out of hand.

PKR student representative Shafikry Saad, meanwhile, said he was confident the police will do its job in maintaining peace during the Bersih 5 rally.

"We have seen the police controlling the situation during the Bersih convoys in the previous weeks. We assume they will do the same on Nov 19," he said.

Despite it being a month away from the Bersih 5 rally, the red shirts have already, on a couple of occasions, attacked Bersih members and vehicles during its convoys across the country.