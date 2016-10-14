Movie Review - Special Female Force

WHEN six female rookie police ­recruits fail to graduate after a final test goes wrong, they are privately approached to join a new special female force team, similar to the one that was ­disbanded 25 years ago after a failed mission.

Eager to be part of the police force, they take up the offer, and ­eventually are tasked with taking down the ‘President’, a notorious gang leader, without realising they may just be dicing with death.

I quite like how the story initially started with a bunch of girls entering a police training school and learning to cope with each other’s ­differences.

Despite their characters coming from different backgrounds, the cast members’ incredible chemistry ­together makes the film enjoyable to watch, and this makes it easier for you as a viewer to put yourself in their shoes.

Undoubtedly, you will be asking yourself why would a bunch of pretty young girls enrol themselves into the police force?

Director Wilson Chin answers those questions by revealing the girls’ different background stories – most of them were bullied, abandoned, or looked down upon by their loved ones – which ­prompted them to join the police force.

I feel this provided more depth to the story, and I really wish we could have seen more of that. Another interesting fact is that most of the movie was shot here in Malaysia, and you may get a thrill at trying to guess which filming location is trying to pass off as Hong Kong.

The plot, however, is a tad messy, and I couldn’t put the pieces ­together on how the President, played by Singaporean-born film star Aaron Aziz, is suddenly involved towards the end.

There is also space for ­improvement in the action scenes, which came off as unrealistic.

Lastly, if you’re not familiar with Hong Kong actresses, you’d probably have a hard time telling the girls apart, because they’re all tall and slender with a pretty face!

Otherwise, ignore all that because this is oviously an eye-candy movie.

Watch the trailer here :