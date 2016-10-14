Movie Review - Special Female Force
Last updated on 14 October 2016 - 06:27pm
WHEN six female rookie police recruits fail to graduate after a final test goes wrong, they are privately approached to join a new special female force team, similar to the one that was disbanded 25 years ago after a failed mission.
Eager to be part of the police force, they take up the offer, and eventually are tasked with taking down the ‘President’, a notorious gang leader, without realising they may just be dicing with death.
I quite like how the story initially started with a bunch of girls entering a police training school and learning to cope with each other’s differences.
Despite their characters coming from different backgrounds, the cast members’ incredible chemistry together makes the film enjoyable to watch, and this makes it easier for you as a viewer to put yourself in their shoes.
Undoubtedly, you will be asking yourself why would a bunch of pretty young girls enrol themselves into the police force?
Director Wilson Chin answers those questions by revealing the girls’ different background stories – most of them were bullied, abandoned, or looked down upon by their loved ones – which prompted them to join the police force.
I feel this provided more depth to the story, and I really wish we could have seen more of that. Another interesting fact is that most of the movie was shot here in Malaysia, and you may get a thrill at trying to guess which filming location is trying to pass off as Hong Kong.
The plot, however, is a tad messy, and I couldn’t put the pieces together on how the President, played by Singaporean-born film star Aaron Aziz, is suddenly involved towards the end.
There is also space for improvement in the action scenes, which came off as unrealistic.
Lastly, if you’re not familiar with Hong Kong actresses, you’d probably have a hard time telling the girls apart, because they’re all tall and slender with a pretty face!
Otherwise, ignore all that because this is oviously an eye-candy movie.
Watch the trailer here :