Your new best travel buddy

ONE of the major headaches many of us encounter when planning for a trip overseas is how much foreign currency we should take with us.

Having a wallet stacked with cash while travelling could also be a risk and may turn a dream holiday into a nightmare.

After all, not all credit cards are the same or tailored especially for avid travellers.

So for those who hop from country to country on a regular basis, AirAsia has come up with the BIG Prepaid MasterCard that aims to make their travel less risky and hassle-free, as well as cut down on the amount of cash they need to carry in their wallet.

This new payment and loyalty card is issued by Tpaay Asia Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of AirAsia Bhd.

The BIG Prepaid MasterCard works like any other credit and debit cards but its line of credit and fund exposure is limited as it isn’t linked to any of your bank accounts. As such, this new card will help you manage the amount you are spending.

Furthermore, the BIG PrePaid MasterCard is currently the only card that offers its users zero processing fees when booking their flights on AirAsia.com.

Other savings that users can enjoy include getting RM2 off every pre-booked meal, and RM2 off every pre-booked baggage.

On top of that, it also offers handy travel-related features and benefits such as the Multi-Currency Wallet where you can pre-load the card in ringgit, and convert the amount to five different currencies – US dollar, British pound, euro, Australian dollar and Singapore dollar – at great exchange rates.

Besides that, users will also earn one BIG point for every RM2 spent overseas using the card.

The BIG Prepaid Mastercard is available in two formats – plastic and virtual.

The BIG Prepaid Mastercard Plastic has a RM10,000 card limit. To register for this card, just provide copies of your personal identification documents and utility bills. It takes 14 working days for the application to be processed.

The BIG Prepaid MasterCard Virtual comes with a RM1,500 card limit. This is for users who want a quick and hassle-free application process as it doesn’t require any personal identification documentation or utility bills, and confirmation is instant.

There’s also an option to upgrade the card limit to RM10,000. You will just need to provide copies of your personal identification documents and utility bills.

To make the deal even sweeter, those who sign up for the AirAsia BIG Prepaid MasterCard in either plastic or virtual form will be able to get up to 50% off selected AirAsia flights from Oct 17 to 18 when they book with the BIG Prepaid MasterCard.

And with zero processing fees, they will be able to save up to RM24 per person for a return trip booking.

To sign up for the BIG Prepaid MasterCard Virtual, go to www.bigprepaid.com.