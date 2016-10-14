Tapping into the smooth taste of Tiger White

JUST a year after its introduction into the Malaysian market, the tantalising Tiger White from Tiger Beer is now available on draught. This is the very first in the brewer’s innovative lineup to be offered on tap.

Tiger White is Tiger Beer’s unique wheat beer which offers a subtle spicy hint of clove, coriander and orange peel, giving beer lovers something a little different from the rest of the brewer’s offerings.

“With the launch of Tiger White, we demonstrated that we have the tenacity to expand our portfolio, and to make this premium wheat beer more accessible to all consumers,” said Tiger Beer marketing manager Jessie Chuah at a recent launch event.

The event was held in conjunction with the beer’s ‘It’s time for a change’ campaign, which encourages fans to switch from their usual to the wheat beer.

“Launched last October, I’m proud to see that Tiger White has been progressing along nicely, and now is the right time to bring our fans Tiger White on draught. We hope the brew will continue to be their drink of choice.”

The event also saw guests being given the opportunity to influence the genre and tempo of a three-piece human jukebox band whenever they purchased a glass or jug of Tiger White.

And as the sales of the brew increased, so did the variety of scrumptious food for the guests to dine along with their beers.

For those who haven’t tried Tiger White before, it is now a good time to give it a swig.

The beer is brewed locally at Heineken Malaysia Bhd, and this cloudy wheat variant with an alcohol by volume of 5% is currently distributed in bottles to bars and stores across the country.

By the end the year, Tiger White will be available on draught in 100 bars throughout Malaysia, offering the same smooth, aromatic flavourful finish on tap.